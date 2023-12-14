Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War lands in theaters in the United States on April 26, 2024.

Next year Alex Garland (Devs, Annihilation, Men) takes us into a new dystopian world with Civil War, a movie that promises to give something to talk about.

To whet your appetite, A24 has launched the first trailer of Civil Warwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

What Civil War is about, the latest from A24

Con Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Seduction, Becoming God in Florida) at the head of the cast, the plot of the film takes us to a not-too-distant future in which The United States is about to enter a Civil War “that will have devastating consequences”as detailed in its brief synopsis.

From what can be seen in the trailer, Dunst plays a photojournalist who tries to capture all the conflict that is beginning to devastate the country, with all that this entails.

Aside from the trailer, A24 has also recently released the first poster of Civil Warwhich you can take a look at below.

A24

Apart from Kirsten Dunst, they make up the film's cast Jefferson White (Lawless Land, No Future, The Bite), Wagner Moura (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Invisible Agent, The Luminous Ones), Karl Glusman (God's bullet, Reptiles), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Priscilla), Stephen Henderson (Dune: Part 2, Beau is afraid) and Christopher Cocke (Echo, Shazam! Fury of the Gods), among others.

Alex Garland's film is a co-production between the United States and the United Kingdom made by A24 and DNA Films, with photography by Rob Hardywho has worked on other titles such as The Man from Toronto, Mission Impossible: Fallout or Ex Machina.

Civil War opens in theaters in the United States on April 26, 2024, although at the moment it is unknown when it will hit theaters in Spain. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.