First look at the third season of What If…?, the Disney + animated series.

The second season of What would happen if…? It was released just a week ago in Disney+ and its last chapter arrived this Saturday, December 30, but Marvel Studios did not want to give fans a break and have already released the first trailer for what will be the third season of this animated series.

Although it is more than evident that Superhero movie fatigue is greatly affecting Marvel, They being one of the main ones in causing it, there is still a product from the studio that is working very well and it is none other than What would happen if…?, the animated series that creates alternative universes with the characters from the comics and the UCM.

And taking advantage of this momentum, the studio directed by Kevin Feige has already launched what is the first look at the third season of What would happen if…?, a small clip in which you can see Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) along with the Red Guardian, Ranger Morales and Bill Foster starring in a car chase and shooting scene.

According to the first rumors, This episode would be titled What if… the Red Guardians stopped the Winter Soldier?, However, Marvel has not confirmed that this title is official, nor has it revealed what the release date will be for this third season of the animated series, which has just finished its second round of chapters.

Groot no longer has Vin Diesel's voice

In addition to showing alternative universes, the Marvel series What If…? It is the first time in the entire history of the MCU that Groot is not voiced by actor Vin Diesel. Well, after the actor's legal problems, accused of harassment by one of his former assistants, Kevin Feige's company has decided to remove him from his vocal duties.

This time It was the actor Fred Tatasciore who gave voice to the alien tree after Diesel said goodbye to the character with the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. What new stories would you like to see in What If…??