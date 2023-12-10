After knowing numerous rumors in the past, Kingdom Come: Deliverance was confirmed for Nintendo Switch. Now we have more details. Remember that we recently officially learned that it would be launched in early 2024 on Nintendo Switch. For now there is no more specific date, so we will have to wait.

What we can offer you are the first images of the game on Nintendo Switch. Are a total of four screenshots released by its developer, where we can see what it looks like on the hybrid console:

View post on imgur.com

What do you think? We read you in the comments. Finally, we remind you the features and general trailer from the game Kingdom Come: Deliverance:

Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all done in stunning high-end graphics. Non-linear story: Solve missions in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions. Challenging combat: Ranged, stealth or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as exciting as they are ruthless. Character Development: Improve your skills, gain new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment. Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade or bribe. It’s all up to you in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Historical Accuracy: Meet real historical figures and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Fuente.