There was some hope in James Wan and Jason Momoa, but there is nothing to be done. Aquaman 2 is a disaster, at least according to reviews.

It must be remembered that the first installment of 2018 remains the most successful film of a DC Comics character with a gross of more than 1,151 million dollars. So I expected Aquaman 2 to be something big. However, it has debuted with a 34% on Rottentomatoes and may not even be profitable in its theatrical run.

First reviews.

In every second of the sequel you can see how disinterested DC Studios is in this film and the future of this character.

A Jules Verne pulp adventure enhanced with a cocktail of testosterone, adrenaline and Guinness beer.

As the old way sinks into oblivion, at least James Wan leaves us a little wet with excitement.

The film doesn't sink or anything: it's aggressively fine, floating like a rather windy (and brotherly, at that) outing without any particularly spectacular moves.

Aquaman 2 is a disaster of a movie in every way it counts: in the story, in the special effects and, in the end, none of that means anything because we all know that this is a chapter that ends with nothing to say about said ending.

It's a film that tries to be everything at the expense of being anything. It's not entirely terrible, but most of the time it feels like hard work.

Aquaman 2 is an 'excellent' farewell to the DCEU. While it's far from a mind-blowing farewell, it sums up the essence of the cinematic universe: a journey filled with few triumphs, many missed opportunities, and incomprehensible disasters.

It's very sad to report that Aquaman 2 is not a good movie. The script is derivative. The narration is boring. The action is fine, but after a certain point, even that ends up feeling repetitive.

It fails spectacularly. The wacky adventure juggles strange terms in a bewildering narrative that looks like rainbow skittles exploding on the screen.

Some interesting ideas…and your message is worth sharing. But the film's commitment to over-explaining every aspect of its world, narrative, and message makes it a slog despite the sometimes surprising production design and battles.

The movie Aquaman 2 hits theaters and puts an end to the DCEU. We just hope the reboot they're planning raises the bar. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.