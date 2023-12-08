Director Zack Snyder brings us all the best of his cinema in a single film: Netflix’s Rebel Moon.

They have done some screenings of Rebel Moon and that is why we can already read the first reactions that people are leaving on social networks. It looks like Zack Snyder has made an epic space movie. So we can enjoy it in a big way when it arrives on Netflix.

The story focuses on a young woman with a mysterious past who arrives on a peaceful planet. When the galactic empire tries to conquer them, she will try to find warriors to help them. So we are looking at Zack Snyder’s version of 7 Samurai, with lots of action and brutal special effects. You can’t ask for much more from Rebel Moon.

First reactions.

Rebel Moon

Well, Rebel Moon is just epic! Massive scale, beautiful visuals (of course), amazing action, and truly fascinating mythology. There are a lot of interesting setups for what’s to come, but it’s still very satisfying as its own film. Jimmy has stolen my heart too.

It took a while to find its rhythm, there’s a lot to explore and world build. He excels in action as Zack Snyder knows best and in the end he was on board. I’m excited for a sequel and without all the baggage and expectations of the Star Wars series.

This movie is worth it. Epic, beautiful, and surprisingly emotional are just some of the words I can use to describe this movie.

I’ve seen Rebel Moon and it’s a visually stunning and epically ambitious journey. While not perfect, this first part will definitely leave you wanting more. Let the SECOND PART come!

Visually it is very pretty and flows well, but it suffers from the first part syndrome. However, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like The Scargiver now!

It delivers a triumphant welcome to an entirely new and promising universe while featuring some of my favorite Zack Snyder moments to date. (+ a fascinatingly rude and spectacular third act). It’s big, grandiose, epic and full of mythology, of which we only scratch the surface here because it seems there is still so much to discover. Snyder gives a lot of love to his own 300 (2007) with the action on top of the sci-fi and fantasy films of the past with his ambition for history and the world. The characters I fell in love with, especially Sofia Boutella’s Kora, Hopkins’ Jimmy, Huisman’s Gunnar, and Doona’s Nemesis. I’m excited to learn more about them (remember, this is a two-part story). Also, a big shout out to Ed Skrein, who gave a slyly cool and fantastic performance as Nobel. So while I’m sure, it may not be for everyone and it’s not a perfect movie (few are, but we’ll get to that soon), damn, I really liked it and my enthusiasm for the second part of April has been highlighted to a new level. For me, it could rank in Snyder’s top 3 movies along with Man Of Steel and Justice League.

Rebel Moon, a movie in which the characters start the movie speaking with one accent and end it with a completely different one.

Yesterday I had the opportunity to see the first part of Rebel Moon and I have to tell you that it is an incredible movie. The images are fucking great! The story seems like a mix of Star Wars and Justice League, not to mention seven samurai. However, if I had to say something bad it’s that some characters are not well developed, or just don’t have enough screen time, it seems like this is the “cut” version of the true larger version that we should have. I really think this will be fixed with the expanded R-rated version of this movie. Still, a great movie.

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023.

