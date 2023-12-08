The year 2024 will begin in a big way for Marvel Studios as ECHO will premiere, a series that is very popular.

First conclusions: If you liked Daredevil from Netflix you will like ECHO from Marvel Studios, at least that’s what we got from the first reactions to the series. In addition, they praise the work of actress Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez and the violent and dark tone they have given her.

First reactions.

I watched the first two episodes of ECHO tonight and I have a lot of ideas. I think fans of Netflix’s Daredevil will love it. It’s like Marvel remembered, it can be violent and dark. Alaqua Cox is amazing! Although I don’t love all the creative decisions.

I enjoyed the first two episodes which had an amazing (and violent) fight scene that I want to watch over and over again. The sound design is brutal. The brilliant Alaqua Cox continually draws me in, but I found the storytelling and pacing unstable. I’m excited to see the rest!

If the stakes of the MCU’s end of the world have you longing for something more grounded, ECHO is the brave tonic. I’ve seen two episodes and it’s a hard-hitting action thriller with a great sense of Native American culture. I can’t wait to see the final three when they come out in January.

More mature than other Disney Plus and Marvel shows, great fight scene with Daredevil. I loved Kingpin. Fabulous action. It feels more like TV. The stakes are lower, perfect for the new Spotlight brand. I can’t wait to see the other episodes.

I was so excited to see Alaqua Cox back in action after her epic entrance in Hawkeye… and after watching the first two episodes, I can’t wait for more.

A grounded, character-driven story, with hints of bigger things to come. I’m intrigued by the strong focus on Maya’s indigenous heritage and personal history and while some quiet moments slow the pace; When the action scenes come, they are really brutal.

The ECHO series will arrive on Disney Plus starting January 10, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

