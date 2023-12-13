Under the direction of Mark Molloy, Hollywood Super Detective 4 premieres on the Netflix catalog in summer 2024.

Almost 20 years after his last installment, veteran police officer Axel Foley is ready to return to the fray in a new and delirious mission with Super Detective in Hollywood 4, the next installment of the famous saga of comedy police again with Eddie Murphy (Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, The King of Zamunda, People Like You) leading the cast.

This time it is Netflix who has acquired the rights to Super Detective in Hollywood 4, so we will see the next installment of the franchise on the famous streaming service.

To whet your appetite, the platform has shared the first official poster of Super detective and Hollywood 4 and announces that we will see a preview of the film tomorrow. You can take a look at the poster below.

What can we expect from the new Netflix movie

Directed by Mark Molloy (who debuts as a director with this film), at the moment hardly any details are known about Super detective and Hollywood 4so we have to wait for Netflix to release the first teaser so we can get an idea of ​​where its plot is going to go.

Luckily we won't have to wait long, since it will be tomorrow when the platform shares the first preview of Superdetective in Hollywood 4 and we will see again Axel Foley in action in this new comedy.

Apart from Eddie Murphy, they make up the cast of Super Detective in Hollywood 4 Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Flora and her son Max, Providence, Power Project), Taylour Paige (Welcome to Derry, The Toxic Avenger, Magazine Dreams), James Preston Rogers (The Blackening, Benjamin, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) and Kevin Bacon (MaXXXine, Leave the World Behind, One Way), among others.

The film is produced by Netflix, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Paramount Pictures and Eddie Murphy Productions under the distribution of Netflix itself.

Super detective and Hollywood 4 premieres in the Netflix catalog sometime in summer 2024. Are you curious to see Eddie Murphy in the new installment of the saga?