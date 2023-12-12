Sony continues to use the wall-crawler’s auxiliary characters to expand its film library in the absence of Spider-Man in live action.

They say that, in the absence of bread, cakes are good, and in Sony Pictures They have taken it to heart when it comes to Spider-Man in live-action. As Tom Holland continues to haunt the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony rules out making solo films with another wall-crawler in live action.

Instead, the studio is pumping oil from the roster of villains and supporting characters of Marvel’s most famous comic book character. Films like Venom and its sequels, Morbius and, soon, Kraven the Hunter and the one we are dealing with today, Madame Web, try to make box office without the attraction of a good Peter Parker to unite them.

Madame Web is precisely about uniting, or rather connecting. Dakota Johnson stars in the film directed by S.J. Clarkson (The Defenders, Jessica Jones) como Cassandra Webb.

They accompany her in the cast Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Mike Epps y Alana Monteiro.

Madame Web needs to generate expectations after a lackluster first trailer

The Spider-Man Universe movie Sony Pictures It did not have the best debut in terms of trailers: the trailer published a few weeks ago had a mostly negative reception, something that was not helped by the tragedy that Morbius became.

Of course, Sony is continuing with the promotional campaign, trusting that the material they will share in the coming weeks will raise interest in the Madame Web film.

Sony Pictures

Today the first poster was released, with Dakota Johnson as the main protagonist and the legend “their network connects them all” as the film’s slogan.

Madame Web will be released exclusively in theaters next month February 2024, the 16th in the Spanish theaters, if there are no last minute changes.