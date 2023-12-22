Netflix has revealed new images of the new live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender showing Suki for the first time

Netflix has uploaded a new batch of images to its press area. Avatar the last Airbender, offering the first look at some characters from the long-awaited adaptation of the Nickelodeon series that we had not yet seen in previous previews. These include Suki of the Kyoshi warriors; Freedom Fighters Jet; Gran Gran, Katara and Sokka's grandmother; the Mechanist of the Earth Kingdom; and the bounty hunter June. Characters played by Maria Zhang, Sebastian Amoruso, Casey Camp-Horinek, Danny Pudi and veteran Arden Cho, respectively. Additionally, it introduces a new character named Mayor Yukari, who introduces herself as Suki's mother.

The new live action adaptation of Avatar the last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley, who will respectively play the roles of Aang, Katara and Sokka. They are the original members of “Gaang” along with Aang's flying bison Appa and winged lemur Momo. Accompanying the young stars are Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi , Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Yvonne. Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, CS Lee as Avatar Roku and George Takei as Koh the Face Stealer among others.

You can see the images below:

Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Robert FalconerNetflix © 2023 Maria Zhang as Suki Tamlyn Tomita as Mayor Yukari in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Robert FalconerNetflix © 2023 Casey Camp Horinek as Gran Gran in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Robert FalconerNetflix © 2023 Danny Pudi as The Mechanist in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Robert FalconerNetflix © 2023 Arden Cho as June in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Robert FalconerNetflix © 2023

Sebastian Amoruso as Jet in season 1 of Avatar The Last Airbender Cr Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Synopsis of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Land. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony, and the Avatar, master of the four elements, kept peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation massacred the Air Nomads. That was the first step of the fire masters in pursuit of the conquest of the world; a world that has lost hope, pending the incarnation of a new Avatar that has not yet manifested. But hope emerges like a light in the darkness when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad (the last of his line) awakens to take his rightful place as Avatar. Together with his new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) (brothers and members of the Southern Water Tribe), Aang embarks on a fantastic and fast-paced odyssey to save the world and counter the relentless assault of Fire Lord Ozai. (Daniel Dae Kim). But it won't be an easy task, because Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) will do everything possible to catch them.

The three friends will need the help of the numerous allies and peculiar characters they will encounter throughout their adventure.

Avatar the last Airbender is a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed and popular Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) is its showrunner, executive producer and screenwriter. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and co-directors along with directors Roseanne Liang (also co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The LEGO Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers for Rideback.

The series will premiere on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

CEO of Cinemascomics.com. Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.