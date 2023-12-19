It's been a few weeks since LEGOs inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons were announced. Now we have more news, this time in the form of images. Remember that the sets are launched in March 2024, for now without a specific date.

LEGO Animal Crossing

The information focuses on the boxes of the five LEGO Animal Crossing sets that are going to be launched. You can see them in detail below:

And we also remind you of the sets:

(No. 77046) Azulino's (Julian) Birthday Party – $15.99 (170 pieces) (No. 77047) Coni's (Bunnie) Outdoor Activities – $19.99 (164 pieces) (No. 77048) Island Boat Tour Captain's (Kapp'n) – $29.99 (233 pieces) (No. 77049) Visit to Cinnamon's House (Isabelle) – $39.99 (389 pieces) (No. 77050) Min Nook and Minina's House (Rosie) – $74.99 ( 535 pieces)

What do you think, Animal Crossing fans? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Fuente.