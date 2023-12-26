With Doug Liman directing, the remake of Road House premieres in the Prime Video catalog on March 21, 2024.

This spring Prime Video returns us to nostalgia with the launch of Road House, movie remake of the classic thriller action homonymous from the 80s (here known under the title By Profession: Hard) that starred Patrick Swayze.

Con Jake Gyllenhaal (Guy Ritchie: The Pact, Francis and the Godfather, Ambulance. Escape Plan) in the lead role, the platform has shared the first official image of Road House to get a glimpse of the actor in the new film. You can take a look below.

Prime Video

What can we expect from the Road House remake

Scheduled to premiere directly on Prime Video Without going through the cinemas, the plot of Road House follows Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadside bar in the Florida Keys.

Soon trouble appears at his door, giving him the opportunity to put his mixed martial arts skills to use once again.

Despite being a remake, its protagonist only shares the original's last name, so it is not entirely clear if both films share a universe in which the Daltons are related in some way or simply Jake Gyllenhaal plays a new incarnation of the character with a slightly different name.

The Road House cast is completed with Billy Magnussen (Lift: First Class Robbery, Spy Kids: Armageddon, Lilo & Stitch Live-Action), Daniela Melchior (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast & Furious X, Suicide Squad), Beau Knapp (Little Dixie, The Bikeriders), Arturo Castro (The Menu, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Travis Van Winkle (FUBAR) and Joaquim de Almeida (Missing).

Road House premieres in the Prime Video catalog on March 21, 2024. Are you curious to see what this new remake movie is going to be like?