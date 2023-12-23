Netflix has shared six new images from Avatar: The Last Airbender, starring: Gran Gran, Suki, Yukari, The Mechanicist, Jet, June and Aang.

During the last Geeked Week that took place in November, Netflix showed us the first trailer of Avatar the last Airbenderin which we could finally see what some of the main characters of the animated series would look like in real image.

Now, through these six new imageswe can better appreciate what some of its most iconic secondary charactersas La guerrera Kyoshi Suki or Gran Gran, the grandmother of Katara y Sokka.

First images of: Gran Gran, Suki, Yukari, The Mechanist, Jet, June and Aang

Starting with the first image located in the upper right corner we have Casey Camp-Horinek In the role of Big bigthe oldest person in the Southern Water Tribe but it is not water master.

To your right we have the mayor Yukariembodied by Tamlyn Tomitaand his daughter Sukiinterpreted by Maria Zhangthe fierce leaders of the Isla de Kyoshi. Below to the left follows them Danny Pudi in the role of The Mechanistan inventor and engineer Land of the earth.

To its right, also belonging to the Earth Kingdom, is Jeta young rebel warrior whom he gives life Sebastian Amoruso. Finally, we can see Arden Cho In the role of Junea bounty hunter from the Earth Kingdom, already Gordon Cormier like the avatar Aang.

There are two months left until we can see the live action of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, as the series will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday February 22, 2024.