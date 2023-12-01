You already know that at Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

This information relates to a new character on the way. Ed Boon, director of Mortal Kombat 1, has shown the first images of Quan Chi, previously announced as DLC. A brief clip is shown of Quan Chi in combat with Shang Tsung, who jokes about their “alliance” hoping for more “lethality.”

It is expected to be fully announced in the CCXP 2023, a Comic-Con event in Brazil on December 3. The character will be released as DLC in winter 2023 or early 2024.

