Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep opened his voice regarding the chants “Solo is not Gibran” on social media. Apart from social media, banners saying the same thing were also spread at a number of points in the city of Solo.

President Joko Widodo's youngest son said that Gibran Rakabuming Raka was a native of Solo City.

“Solo is not Gibran? Solo is not Mas Gibran, but Mas Gibran is Solo,” said Kaesang in his written statement, Thursday (28/12/2023).

Kaesang made this statement on the sidelines of his campaign activities with Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) cadres in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara.

When asked further about the impact of these chants, Kaesang chose to answer another question and focus on winning the number 2 pair on “Island of a Thousand Mosques”.

“Because in NTB Pak Prabowo always wins and I'm sure this time Pak Prabowo can win again so he can win one round,” he said.

A billboard with the words #SoloNotGibran installed on Jalan Setia Budi, Surakarta City, Central Java. (ANTARA/Aris Wasita)

PDIP Elite said

Previously, the Chairman of the PDI Perjuangan DPC and former Mayor of Surakarta, FX Hadi Rudyatmo, on Wednesday (27/12) admitted that he was not aware of the installation of the banner reading “Solo is Not Gibran”.

“I don't understand, I don't know how to install koyo ngono. (I don't know, I've never installed it like that). Why bother with it like that,” said Rudyatmo. (Between)