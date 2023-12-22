Rebel Moon Part 2: The warrior who leaves marks is shown in its first images, and Zack Snyder anticipates the future of the franchise with prequels and sequels.

Rebel Moonthe new fantasy and science fiction epic from Zack Snyder for Netflix, is now available on the platform: it is the biggest and most ambitious Christmas blockbuster, and you can only watch it at home.

But if you don't know enough, remember that this is Rebel Moon Part 1: The Girl of Fire. The second part, already filmed, will be released soon, on April 19, 2024. It is called Rebel Moon: Part 2: The warrior who leaves marks (The Scargiver).

Entertainment Weekly has the first images of the second part, along with some interesting statements from Zack Snyder not only about what will happen in the second film, but also in future sequels, prequels or spin-offs, in a saga that could be infinite.

Zack Snyder talks about Rebel Moon and its potential for prequels (SPOILERS for Part 1)

Zack Snyder gives some details about Rebel Moon Part 2 (with spoilers if you haven't seen the first part, which is already on Netflix).

“Part 2 is a war movie. We know that Noble is alive and Belisarius has given him the task of finding his daughter and returning her to him at all costs. So the stakes have increased for the village, it is no longer 'hey, we want some of your grain' but now it's 'you're harboring the most wanted fugitive in the history of the galaxy.'”

It advances that in The Scargiver we will know more about Kora's past and the Motherworld royal family. The very title of “The Warrior Who Leaves Marks” is related to the crimes that Kora commits and that make her a fugitive.

At the moment, only the second Rebel Moon movie is confirmed (and shot), which will premiere in April 2024, but Snyder sees potential for sequels… and prequels.

For that reason he decided that the great villain, Balisariuswas interpreted by From Freeand aged 36 years old actor with makeup: If they made a prequel in the future, they wouldn't have to worry about finding another actor.

For now, Rebel Moon: Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks will be released on April 19, 2024, and an extended, PG-18 cut will be released on Netflix in the near future, which apparently “will be a completely different movie.” .