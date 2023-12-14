What's going to happen next in Dragon Ball Super? The first images of chapter 100 give a glimpse of the future of the saga and everything that is to come.

The first images of chapter 100 of Dragon Ball Super have come to light. And it's time to explain what is shown in them. The Dragon Ball manga is about to launch its 100th chapter. And the first images have been revealed, offering a glimpse of what's to come. In this chapter, which closes the Super Hero arc, the exciting climax of the fight against Cell Max is shown. Images shared by @DbsHype on X offer a preview of this crucial moment.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Draft, yes only a single page this month. pic.twitter.com/ELIkVseSKq — Hype (@DbsHype) December 14, 2023

He Dragon Ball Super manga, available in Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library on December 20, focuses on the final battle against Cell Max. A battle in which Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast prepare to launch one last Special Lightning Cannon to end the fight. This is quite in line with the events of Super Hero. Of course, the saga continues to grow and improve.

What's to come in the Akira Toriyama franchise

He next chapter of Dragon Ball Super It's very important. Ultimately, it will culminate this narrative arc, leaving fans wondering what direction the saga will take. With the closure of this adaptation, questions arise about the future of the manga and the possibility of a new story arc that could emerge from this 100th chapter.

Previously, it was suggested a new focus on Friezawho had trained to become the strongest fighter in the universe before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

With the main characters reaching new levels of strength, incorporating training with Broly and even exploring divine powers, the series faces a new scale of challenges. This creates great anticipation for how the fight will evolve and where the story will go in this 100th chapter and beyond in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

