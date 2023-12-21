After being found guilty of assault and being fired from his role at Marvel Studios, Jonathan Majors received his first good news

In the last few hours, Jonathan Majors has not only been found guilty by a jury of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. Although he will be officially sentenced on February 6, 2024, It is rumored that the actor could be sent to prison for a year. However, the good news that the actor received today is that he is Majors very unlikely to serve any time Behind bars. So said The Hollywood Reporter.

This was not the only good thing for the actor's environment, they also noticed how text messages used as evidence in the case They can help Majors' legal team with an appeal. It is worth reiterating that he was fired by Marvel Studios for his role as Kang as a direct result of the guilty verdict.

Creed 3 Jonathan Majors

What will happen to Kang at Marvel Studios?

While the actor's legal battle may not be over yet, Majors' run as Kang in the MCU appears to be over. Since his dismissal, It was reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty could be losing its titlesuggesting that Kang's role in the MCU could be diminished entirely. With Michael Waldron having just joined the project to write a new script, perhaps with the plan to change Kang as the villain. The film will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Another very interesting fact about this case is that, based on several statements, This case would not have gone to trial if it had not been carried out by a celebrity. “It is surprising that he went to trial, but it is explained by his celebrity”said criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos of the Los Angeles law firm Geragos & Geragos.