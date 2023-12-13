Disney+

You can now read the first reviews of What If season 2, the new Marvel television series on Disney+ that will arrive on the platform at the end of the year.

The first reviews of What If season 2, the Marvel Studios series, have come to light. Animation in the UCM has become a great stronghold. Especially after the first season of this original Disney+ show based on the Multiverse. In fact, the studio’s plans include making several more animated series related to this fictional universe.

However, the first one ahead of us is What If season 2. The second batch of episodes of the Marvel Studios animated series premieres on Disney+ at the end of the year. It will do so starting December 22. From there, we will have one episode a day available on the La Casa del Ratón streaming platform. The first criticisms have already come to light. And now you can read them below.

This is what specialized critics say about the series

Screen Rant. “I have seen two episodes of What If season (Marvel Studios) and it is even better than the first. The animation is smoother and the genre play is still fantastic. “Nebula has a great story arc and Happy Hogan is the protagonist of a perfect episode for the Christmas season.”

Nerds of Color. “I just watched the first two episodes of What If season 2. They are extremely entertaining and intriguing. The first episode of the Marvel series begins with a dark thriller that follows Nebula and what would happen if she joined the Nova Corporation. But the second episode has a more festive theme that I won’t reveal. “I’ll just say it’s fun.”

Variety. “”I just watched the first two episodes of What If season 2. The animation by Marvel Studios is impressive. The Christmas special is full of nods to the season and Christmas movies. Pay attention to the tribute to Die Hard. And Laura Karpman’s soundtrack is impressive.”

Movies & TV. “I’ve seen the first two episodes of What If season 2. They’re great! The animation is beautiful. Returning and new Marvel Studios characters make the stories very exciting and fun. And there is one of the best vacation episodes!”

The Direct. “I just watched the first two episodes of What If season 2. And it’s definitely gotten more comfortable taking advantage of what the premise of the Marvel series can accomplish. Which is a good thing. “Both installments featured fun surprises and some unexpected characters.”

