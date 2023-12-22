First Contact Entertainmentthe studio behind Firewall Zero Hour and its sequel Firewall Ultra, has announced that is about to close its doors.

Through a short message spread via i socialthe studio says that the closure is due to the entire sector's lack of support for VR. Triple-A VR game development is no longer sustainable economically, for this reason the company will be discontinued after eight years of activity.

Last February First Contact Entertainment announced its next project, Solaris: Offworld Combat II for PlayStation VR2, however this project was obviously cancelled.

