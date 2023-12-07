loading…

China operates a high temperature gas-cooled nuclear reactor (HTGR) at the Shidao Bay Nuclear Power Plant, China. Photo/China Nuclear Energy Association

BEIJING – The world’s first fourth generation nuclear power plant (NPP) has officially started commercial operations in Shandong province, China.

The news was announced by China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

“The high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) at the Shidao Bay NPP, commonly known as Shidaowan, successfully completed 168 hours of non-stop testing and has officially been put into operation,” said the statement, reported by RT.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), innovative reactors produce up to 70 times more energy, improve the sustainability of nuclear power, and help reduce the volume, toxicity and lifespan of radioactive waste.

“China has reached a world-leading level in the research, development and application of fourth-generation nuclear power technology,” NEA said.

NEA added that the operation of the nuclear power plant will help promote the safe development of nuclear power and increase scientific capabilities and technological innovation.

The chief designer of the HTGR nuclear power plant program, Zhang Zuoyi, told Xinhua that “safety” is its main feature.

“The reactor can maintain safe conditions and avoid leakage or leakage of radioactive materials,” said Zuoyi.

He added that even in the event of a total loss of cooling capacity, the reactor would be able to maintain that capability without any intervention.