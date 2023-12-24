loading…

Israeli and United States passports. Photo/@QudsNen/X

GAZA – The first American-Israeli hostage died while being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Family Forum of Missing Persons said this on Friday (22/12/2023), reported by Anadolu Agency.

Gadi Haggai (73) was kidnapped by Palestinian fighters from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 along with his wife, Judi Weinstein (70).

Details about how and when exactly he died have not been shared by the Forum. The forum does not provide information about how they obtained information about Hagai's death.

His body is believed to be being held by Hamas in Gaza along with that of his wife. The forum noted that between five and 10 Americans were being held by Hamas.

Forum spokesperson Liat Bell Sommer described Haggai as “a man full of humor who knew how to make people around him laugh” and a talented flute player and “musician at heart”.

His wife told friends and family on Oct. 7 that she and her husband were injured.

There has been no contact with the couple since.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has waged a destructive war in Gaza, resulting in more than 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injured people, most of whom are children and women.

Israel's brutal attacks have caused massive damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

(she)