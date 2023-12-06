Suara.com – General Chairperson of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) DPP, Kaesang Pangarep, emphasized that PSI is a party that obeys the constitution and laws regarding the Special Region of Yogyakarta.

Kaesang then invited his cadre Ade Armando to leave PSI if he could not follow the constitutional rules regarding DIY.

“We, the PSI party, obey constitutional rules, especially those concerning the Special Region of Yogyakarta,” said Kaesang in Surabaya, East Java, Wednesday (6/12/2023) evening.

Ade Armando and other party cadres who cannot follow the law or the 1945 Constitution (UUD) said Kaesang, to leave the party. Especially for Ade Armando who has offended the dynasty in Yogyakarta.

“Bang Ade or other cadres who cannot obey, can just leave PSI,” stressed President Joko Widodo’s youngest son.

Furthermore, Kaesang said that he was part of Yogyakarta.

“I am part of Yogyakarta, I also married in Yogyakarta, my wife is also from Yogya,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chair of the PSI Advisory Board, Grace Natalie, said that her party was taking Ade Armando’s statement regarding dynastic politics in the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) seriously.

“So, this is a problem that we need to handle very seriously. Therefore, the party’s internal process is still ongoing,” said Grace in Bangkalan, East Java.

According to him, Ade Armando himself had received a strong warning from PSI Chairman Kaesang Pangarep.

“(The sanctions) are still being discussed, but there has been a strong warning directly from Mas Kaesang,” said Grace.

Regarding this, Ade Armando is said to have made a video statement of apology which was conveyed via his social media.

Ade Armando apologized via his TikTok account after making a fuss about dynastic politics in DIY. (Ade Armando/TikTok

“Bang Ade emphasized that the opinion he expressed was a personal opinion, not PSI’s opinion. There was no coordination at all and we were shocked by his statement,” he said.

Ade Armando’s statement

Previously, PSI politician Ade Armando criticized students, especially the Student Executive Board (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI) and Gajah Mada University (UGM), who held protests regarding dynastic politics.

Ade Armando said that BEM UI and BEM UGM were ironic because it was actually the Yogyakarta Special Region that practiced dynastic politics. This was conveyed by Ade Armando via his X account, @adearmando61.