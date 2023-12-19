Suara.com – The inactive chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, emphasized that the pre-trial lawsuit he filed regarding the determination of a suspect in the extortion of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL by Polda Metro Jaya at the South Jakarta District Court (PN Jaksel) was not rejected but not accepted.

Firli admitted that he was shocked when he heard the news that his lawsuit had been rejected. Because the decision of the single judge at the South Jakarta District Court in the trial did not state that he rejected it.

“I was surprised because the court's decision didn't say anything like that. The South Jakarta District Court judge's decision stated that ending the applicant's application was not accepted, not rejected,” said Firli at a press conference at Kopi Timur, Duren Sawit, East Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023) Evening.

Regarding this decision, Firli admitted that he respected it. At the same time claiming to commit to following the applicable legal process.

“Because our country is a country of law, rechstaat. Not a country of power (machstaat),” he said.

Firli further hopes that the legal process can also run fairly. Apart from also asking all parties to prioritize the principle of presumption of innocence against him.

“Please don't judge anyone. We adhere to the presumption of innocence,” he said.

Previously it was reported that the sole judge at the South Jakarta District Court, Imelda Herawati, revealed the reasons for rejecting the pretrial proposal proposed by Firli Bahuri. One of the reasons is because the pretrial filed by Firli with the respondent Polda Metro Jaya touches on the main subject matter of the case.

“The judge found that there were legal arguments or reasons that could not be used as a basis for filing a pre-trial, namely on the grounds of letters A numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 and letter B because they were the main material of the case,” said the judge at the South Jakarta District Court, Tuesday (19 /12/2023).

Then, the evidence presented by Firli through his attorney was considered by the judge to be irrelevant.

“There has been a mixing of formal material with material outside the formal aspect. What is determined in a limited way is the authority of the pre-trial institution. It is also marked by the submission of evidence marked P26 to marked P37 as evidence that is not relevant to the a quo pre-trial trial,” said the judge.

Based on a number of considerations, the judge considered that the pretrial proposal proposed by Firli was unclear, so it could not be accepted.

“So the judge is of the opinion that the basis of the applicant's pretrial request is vague or unclear or obscur libel. Thus the judge is of the opinion that the respondent's (Polda Metro Jaya) exception has legal grounds and deserves to be granted,” he said.