Suara.com – Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) urges President Joko Widodo to postpone issuing a Presidential Decree or Presidential Decree regarding the resignation of Firli Bahuri as Chairman of the KPK, until the ethics trial process at the Supervisory Board is complete.

ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said that Firli imitated former KPK Deputy Chair Lili Pintauli who resigned while her ethics trial was still ongoing at the KPK Supervisory Board.

“We suspect that Firli wants to imitate Lili Pintauli Siregar's method by resigning as KPK leader so that the ethics process will then be stopped,” said Kurnia in his statement as quoted by Suara.comThursday (21/12/2023).

ICW called Firli's efforts a way to escape ethical responsibility.

“Methods like this increasingly show that Firli is cowardly and wants to run away from ethical accountability at the KPK,” stressed Kurnia.

Kurnia said that the delay in issuing the presidential decree on Filri's resignation was important.

“Because, if a model like Lili continues, it has the potential to be imitated by future KPK leaders if they are involved in allegations of serious violations of the code of ethics,” he explained.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Council announced three alleged violations of Firli's ethics which were brought to trial. First, a meeting with former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Council said that the meeting took place several times.

Second, Firli is said to have failed to report his assets honestly in the LHKPN (State Administrators' Wealth Report), including debt ownership.

Third, the owner of house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, South Jakarta. The ownership of the house has also become controversial, because it was the object of search by Metro Police investigators in the case of Firli's alleged extortion of SYL.

An ethics trial was held by the KPK Council to decide whether there was an ethical violation or not in the three cases. If proven, the KPK Council will impose sanctions on Firli.

Step down as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission

As is known, Firli submitted his resignation letter as KPK leader on December 18 2023. He submitted his resignation letter to President Joko Widodo via the Minister of State Secretary.

“So I ended my duties as chairman of the KPK, and I declared that I was quitting, and I also stated that I had no intention of extending my term of office,” said Firli at Building C1 KPK, Jakarta, Thursday (21/12).

To President Jokowi, he asked that his resignation request be accepted, and also asked to be forgiven.

“I ask the President to accept our request. We apologize and at the same time, on behalf of the family, we would like to express our gratitude for the community's support during our service to the nation for 40 years,” said Firli.