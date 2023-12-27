Suara.com – Bareskrim Polri did not detain Firli Bahuri after being questioned for 10 hours. Firli was questioned as a suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL on Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Firli left the Police Criminal Investigation Building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta at around 20.30 WIB.

After being questioned for 10 hours starting at 09.30 WIB, Firli, who was wearing a brown shirt, just looked down and gave a namaste greeting. He then rushed to the car under the tight guard of his aide without giving any information to the media crew who had been waiting since morning.

This morning, Firli was also present secretly. Firli's attorney, Ian Iskandar, said that his client arrived earlier than the investigator's summons, who scheduled an examination at 10.00 WIB.

Video Editor: Zay