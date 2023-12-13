Nearly a quarter of global carbon emissions from wildfires in 2023 were caused by devastating forest fires that hit Canada over the last few months. The news was reported by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which monitored the greenhouse gas emissions released by the fires and the consequent impact of the smoke on the Earth’s atmosphere.

Carbon emissions from January 1 to December 10, 2023 were the highest globally since 2016. It was a season to forget for Canada, with massive wildfires generating by a wide margin the highest carbon emissions on record for this country. The fires that have broken out since May have released almost into the atmosphere 480 megatons of carbonquasi five times the average of the last 20 years. Canadian emissions were so high to reach 23% of total global carbon emissions from wildfires for 2023. Globally, in fact, the fires have emitted 2,100 megatonnes of carbon.

The fires have consumed large sectors of the country, concentrating in intensity and persistence in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories and Quebec. The impact on local and neighboring communities has been terrible. The smoke released has in fact made the air unbreathable in many areas, including on the nearby east coast of the United States, also reaching New York City. The sky became apocalyptic, and for several days the population was invited not to leave their homes to avoid exposure to quantities of atmospheric particulates harmful to health. The smoke, driven by winds, then traveled over North America and across the Atlantic, to the point of marginally affecting Europe too.

Timelapse video shows the New York City skyline blanketed in an orange haze as smoke from wildfires in Canada impact the air quality in parts of the U.S. Northeast. https://t.co/LH9XGsEHXu pic.twitter.com/YIM4JWcwMw — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2023

While Russia, Asia and the United States saw an overall average season, except for some intense episodes on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, theEuropa has seen numerous fires, especially during the summer in Greece. In July and August, numerous fires broke out in Rhodes, the Evros region, eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Combined carbon emissions for July and August were the third highest on record, just behind those in 2007 and 2021, with about 2 megatonnes of carbon released into the atmosphere.

Also noteworthy are the episodes recorded in Spain, especially on the border between Aragon and Valencia, and in Asturias at the end of March: they were the first major forest fires of the year in the country and gave rise to the highest emissions for the month in the last 21 years. In August, fires also affected the Spanish island of Tenerife and the Canary Islands, with the highest carbon emissions since 2003.

Also in the southern hemisphere, due also to the influence of El Nino, between spring and the beginning of the southern summer there are favorable meteorological conditions for the development of forest fires, with a dry and very hot climate. The number and emissions of fires in Indonesia increased between August and November compared to the previous three years, but not to the level experienced during 2015 and 2019 (during the respective El Nino and El Nino years positive dipole of the Indian Ocean). Even the tropical regions ofAustralia recorded the highest number of wildfires and emissions in the last decade in October and November and is expected to risk of forest fires will remain very high for large regions of the country, particularly in Queensland and New South Wales.

In Africa the fire season was slightly below or around average: overall carbon emissions from this region amounted to almost 60 megatons. The impact of these fires has been felt well beyond the North African region, with CAMS AOD and carbon monoxide analyzes and forecasts showing plumes of smoke traveling across the Gulf of Guinea and across the tropical Atlantic to South America.

Finally moving on South Americahowever, the typical peak of fire emissions from Amazon region in August and September it was generally lower than average, but increased significantly between the end of October and mid-November. Fire emissions have increased significantly in Bolivia and in the southern states of Brazil around the Pantanal wetlands, due to ongoing drought and rising temperatures.

The relationship between climate change and fires is complex: although emissions resulting from fires contribute only a small part to the increase in greenhouse gases, there is evidence that the increase in global temperatures favors an increase in fire risk and the probability of forest fires. The increase of heat wavesof their intensity and durationin particular, together with long periods of droughtmake the risk of large and intense fires like those that occurred in Canada.