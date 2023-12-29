Suara.com – Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Yudi Purnomo Harahap assessed that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi finally dismissed Firli Bahuri as chairman of the KPK because of the decision of the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas).

In the KPK Council's ethics trial, Firli was said to have committed a serious ethical violation because he communicated and met with Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), a party involved in a case at the KPK.

“Even though there is no word for dishonorable dismissal, because honorable and dishonorable dismissals are not regulated in the Corruption Eradication Committee Law, but by including the adult's decision as one of the considerations, it has been recorded that Firli was the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee who resigned due to serious ethical violations,” said Yudi in his statement. quoted by Suara.com, Friday (29/12/2023).

According to him, President Jokowi's decision to take the KPK Council's ethical verdict into consideration was correct. Yudi said that with Firli's dismissal, it would actually be a breath of fresh air for the KPK.

“This is certainly a breath of fresh air for efforts to eradicate corruption in this country. So it is hoped that the KPK leadership and employees will no longer be in the shadow of Firli Bahuri so that because of his resignation, he has lost his employment relationship, colleagues and superiors and subordinates,” he said.

“I hope that the KPK will be better in the future without Firli Bahuri and there are still many corruption problems that must be addressed, for example related to the impoverishment of corruptors, confiscation of assets and strengthening the KPK,” he said.

Fired as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission

Previously, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said that the presidential decree dismissing Firli was signed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on December 28 2023 and took effect according to the stipulated date.

“On December 28 2023, the President (Jokowi) signed Presidential Decree Number 129/P of 2023 concerning the Dismissal of Firli Bahuri as Chairman and Member of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the 2019-2024 term. (29/12/2023).

Ari said there were three main considerations in issuing the presidential decree.

“First, Firli Bahuri's resignation letter dated December 22 2023,” he said.

Second, he continued, the decision of the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas) Number: 03/Supervisory Council/Etik/12/2023 dated 27 December 2023.

Third is Article 32 of Law Number 30 of 2002 concerning the KPK which states that the dismissal of the KPK leadership is determined by presidential decree.