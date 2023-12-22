From Amazon they report the introduction of an important novelty in its Fire TV environment which, surprisingly, was not yet available. Thanks to this, day-to-day life and the reproduction of content gains a greater level of dynamism in order to provide a more satisfactory experience.

The novelty that has been introduced in Fire TV equipment and televisions in recent hours is Continue Watching, which is added with a new navigation bar that is located in a main area of ​​the screen and that has the objective of facilitate the user experience. It is another addition with which Amazon demonstrates that it will not cease in its mission to provide a much more complete environment.

Very quick access

Such is the interest that Amazon has in making this function part of the user experience and the great confidence it has in it, that the Continue Watching section will be seen, from now on, every time we turn on the television. The navigation bar will appear above other content so that we don't have to waste time browsing between movies and series that we may not be interested in watching at that moment. At Amazon they believe that Fire TV users will be delighted to have that immediacy which, on the other hand, is already something quite common in most streaming services.

However, of course, the advantage we have in this case is that Fire TV combines all streaming services that we use and all the viewing records that we leave, so the way of accessing the content is greatly accelerated.

Avoid wasting time

Amazon says it wants users to waste less time navigating the interface so they can focus on what's important: viewing content. Taking into account how difficult it is to find free time to binge watch series or watch movies, it cannot be said that it is not worthy of gratitude. that the company is thinking On it. It must be said, on the other hand, that in this Continue watching area the movies that have been left halfway will appear, but the most important thing will be the way in which their use will be applied to the reproduction of series.

Because, in this way, every time we watch an episode, the next corresponding episode will be loaded in this Continue Watching bar. We must add two things to take into account. The first is that, to use this function, we will have to give Fire TV permission to make the corresponding configuration. Therefore, it is possible that you will soon see a message on the screen requesting authorization to organize the Continue viewing section based on everything we have explained to you. In this request, the television will ask you if you authorize the system to connect to other streaming applications so that it can be aware of your progress in episodes or movies. Of course, there's no harm in accepting and letting Fire TV take care of everything.

If this message has not jumped out to you, another way you can configure it is by opening the streaming applications that you use. When you do so, the Fire TV system itself will ask you the question about whether you give him permission to make the connection. Of course, you will have to go application by application.

The second thing we wanted to tell you is that, for now, not all streaming apps are integrated with Continue watching function. The different services are being added progressively, since Amazon will surely have to obtain the relevant permits from the companies involved. For now you can use it with services like Prime Video (as you might imagine), HBO Max or with the MGM subscription channel. It is expected that more platforms will continue to be added progressively.

Finally, two other things. It is important to add that the function is not available for children's profiles and also to say that all the devices you have with Fire TV will be interconnected, so you will have control of your views per day In a very simple way.