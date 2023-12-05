One more day we receive a small compilation of the news that has been confirmed today in this mobile application. These are the events that have been shared for Fire Emblem Heroes.

Fire Emblem Heroes

On this occasion, a preview of the next book has been revealed. A new video from Feh’s channel has detailed Book VIII, the next part of the game’s main story, which will be released on December 6, 2023 along with a new summon banner featuring characters from Fire Emblem Awakening.

You can see it below along with the trailer for this book:

Remember that in Fire Emblem Heroes, the “special heroes” are unique and exclusive characters that are incorporated into the game during special events. These events often commemorate special occasions such as holidays or anniversaries, and feature heroes with specific themes related to those dates.

These special heroes stand out for their designs and skills exclusives that differentiate them from the regular characters in the game. In addition, they often feature completely new illustrations and voices, making them something very special for players.

It’s important to put attention on these special heroes in Fire Emblem Heroes They are only available for a limited time. Once the event concludes, it can be difficult to get them back into the game. The arrival of special heroes is always exciting, as it represents a unique opportunity to obtain them.

What do you think? Who do you think they are? You can share it in the comments.

Via.