Ranieri's goal was decisive, with the attacker fearing a strain. The Italian team celebrates first place in Group F of the Conference League

Ilaria Masini

14 December 2023 (change at 10.06pm) – MILAN

Fiorentina finishes the Conference League group first in the standings thanks to the 1-1 draw in Budapest against Ferencvaros (who in turn goes through as second) and it is Luca Ranieri, central defender, who equalizes the score after the advantage of Zachariassen for the Hungarians. And if Fiorentina can rejoice in the primacy of their Conference League group, the pain instead comes from Nico Gonzalez, forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher, injured. It had to be a special match for the Argentinian because in Budapest he reached 100 appearances in the purple shirt (considering all official competitions), but it was anything but a celebration from the infirmary's point of view. To underline the gesture of fair play by Stankovic, coach of Ferencvaros, who comforts the Viola winger and walks alongside the stretcher as he leaves the pitch. The first checks for Gonzalez would have highlighted a muscular problem affecting the right flexor. But the extent will be assessed in the coming days. And he, Italian, added: “He has a biceps problem. I think he pulled it, but I hope it's less serious and I hope to get him back as soon as possible.”

the choices

—

For the starting line-up, Vincenzo Italiano chooses Beltran as center forward and behind him Gonzalez on the right, Brekalo on the left and Barak in the attacking midfield in place of Bonaventura who wasn't even called up because he wasn't in the best condition (like Arthur and Sottil). In midfield there is Maxime Lopez with Mandragora replacing Duncan, affected and forced to withdraw at the last minute. The captain is Milenkovic, given Biraghi's disqualification. In Ferencvaros, Stankovic is in an emergency but, as a central striker, he can count on Varga, the Hungarian who scored a goal in the 2-2 first leg draw at the Franchi at the beginning of October.

the match

—

The first opportunity presents itself in the 9th minute with Mandragora challenging Dibusz from distance. Brekalo and Barak also try, but the result doesn't change. What changes is the face of the starting eleven because in the 17th minute Gonzalez gets injured and falls to the ground, in tears, due to a problem in his right thigh, just below the buttock. Nico leaves on a stretcher and Ikoné enters. And while Milenkovic was booked for protesting, a brief forcing by Ferencvaros began: in the 34th minute Christensen was decisive with a double save, first on Katona and then on Civic who attempted an immediate conclusion on the rebound. Shortly afterwards, the Danish goalkeeper was ready again to block Varga.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

goals in the second half

—

The hosts took the lead three minutes into the second half with Zachariassen scoring from close range following a serve from Abu Fani, whose assist was slightly deflected by Milenkovic. The Serbian defender came close to equalizing shortly after with a header that went wide. Among the Hungarians, Varga comes out and Lisztes comes in and then Civic for Botka, while Italiano changes Mandragora (warned in the first half) for Nzola and Brekalo for Kouame. There was time for another save by Christensen on Katona, but it was Viola Ranieri who found the 1-1 in the 28th minute following a corner kicked by Maxime Lopez which Milenkovic extended. The central defender thus celebrates his third goal in the Conference League, after the brace scored away against Genk. A goal that however fails to materialize shortly after Nzola who wastes an excellent opportunity. The whirlwind of substitutions continues in the final minutes, with no new shocks to the result and Fiorentina flying to the round of 16 scheduled for March.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED