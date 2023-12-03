Viola scored with Beltran in the 6th minute from a penalty, Sottil in the 17th minute, Bonaventura in the 56th minute. Ikwuemesi’s crossbar at the start of the second half was the only flash of grenade

December 3, 2023 – Florence

A match that didn’t exist. Fiorentina attacked Salernitana from the opening whistle, in just over a quarter of an hour they scored two goals and then managed the match by scoring the third goal in the second half, creating other opportunities and allowing only one dangerous action to their opponents. Everything was too easy for the Viola, everything was too complicated for the Granata team who appeared soft and absent-minded in their approach: something that absolutely shouldn’t happen.

first half

—

Italiano changes eight starters compared to the Conference match against Genk on Thursday: Christensen, Parisi, Mina, Quarta, Barak, Lopez, Kouame and Gonzalez out, Terracciano, Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Bonaventura, Arthur, Sottil and Beltran in. Inzaghi, however, resolved the tactical doubt of the day before by choosing the three-man defence. But Salernitana collapsed very quickly. In the 2nd minute Beltran and Bonaventura wasted a good opportunity on the counterattack, but in the 6th minute the Argentine finally managed to break the deadlock on a penalty kick won by Arthur thanks also to a clumsy intervention by Pirola. The first goal in Serie A gives confidence to the Viola center forward who often offers himself both to shoot and to communicate with his teammates. Salernitana continues to slide and Fiorentina immediately comes close to doubling their lead (7′: Ikonè’s header deflected first by Bradaric and then by Costil). The second goal arrives in the 17th minute and is a jewel from Sottil, who finds the top corner with a right-footed shot. Ikonè wastes a counterattack that could have generated a hat trick, Costil saves on the line after a flying deflection from Beltran. Salernitana’s first half ended without any shots and above all with the feeling of enormous difficulty.

recovery

—

After the interval Inzaghi sent Dia onto the pitch in place of Kastanos and a sign of life from his team arrived within three minutes: cross from Mazzocchi, header from Ikwuemesi left free on the edge of the small area and the ball hit the crossbar. It’s not an unfortunate episode, but a mistake: you have to score from that position. And Fiorentina quickly punishes the waste: Duncan uproots the ball from Bohinen’s feet, wins a tackle with Coulibaly and triggers Sottil, whose cross promptly finds Bonaventura for a comfortable conversion. Inzaghi highlights his discontent by replacing the two central midfielders involved in the action of the third goal, but obviously nothing can change. Costil opposes the conclusions of Ikonè and Nzola, Bradaric gives meaning to the presence of Terracciano, forcing him with a good shot to make the only save of his day. Fiorentina celebrates 102 goals in the calendar year (record for the club), Salernitana remains last.

