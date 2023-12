Finkers is proud that his Christmas story is still alive after 35 years. What does he think is the secret behind the success of Kroamschudd’n in Mariaparochie? “You have the music, the characters like Joseph and Mary, how they are drawn, the little jokes, the timing, the speed, the length of the film. It all adds up to that. “The whole That’s right, so to speak. It’s pleasant and cheerful: if the whole world was like this, then it would be a beautiful fire.”