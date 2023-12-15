Suara.com – Competition at the top of the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings is quite tight. Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak, believes that every goal scored is very important because it will determine the final position in the hunt for Championship Series tickets.

As is known, League 1 this season has a different format. The top four teams in the final standings will qualify for the Championship Series round to compete for the title in the knockout phase.

Of the top five teams in the current standings, Persib is the most productive team in scoring goals.

Until the 22nd week of BRI Liga 1, Persib had scored 42 goals and conceded 27 times, followed by Bali United (37-27), Borneo FC (34-16), PSIS Semarang (32-22), and Madura United (35- 29).

The five teams' points are quite close. Borneo FC, which is in first position, has collected 48 points, followed by Bali United (40), Persib (39), PSIS (37), and Madura United (34). The five of them can catch up with each other by winning in one match.

Because of this competition, Bojan Hodak asked the Persib troops to remain consistently productive in scoring goals for the remainder of this season, without forgetting the defensive area so they don't concede.

“Every goal is important. You know every goal and point is very important. Because the conditions are balanced, each other can beat each other. “Lower teams can beat top teams and that's why we have to be careful about every goal and point,” said Bojan Hodak as reported on Persib's official website, Friday (15/12).

“Of course we want to continue to get positive results because we want to remain in the top four. That must be our minimum target,” continued the Croatian coach.

“The key is that we have to remain productive, as we have been, consistent until the end of the season. But, don't forget about the defense area,” said the former PSM Makassar coach.

Entering week 23, Bojan wants his team to give their best in every match.

“We have to try to get better results and keep in mind the targets for this season. “Stay productive, because one goal will make the difference in the end,” he concluded.