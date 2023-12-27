Marina and Piersilvio Berlusconi

Fininvest, precedence over Mfe and Mediolanum in 2024. And Monza…

The match between Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest will develop along the Mediolanum-MediaforEurope axis. After the year 2023, which saw the passing of the founder of the empire, the holding was reorganized under the leadership of the two eldest sons, and now the most delicate phase of this transition approaches. Priorities include regaining full voting rights on the 30% stake in Mediolanum, the most profitable in the holding company's portfolio. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, the management of the Doris family's stake in the bank is underway, and work is underway on settling the German deal for the MediaforEurope group. The hold on Prosiebensat is expected to approach the threshold by 30% through the conversion of a derivatives package.



At the beginning of the new year, the top priority for Fininvest is represented by Mediolanum. After the necessary authorizations, the holding company will explore the pact with the Doris family. Discussions are also underway on Monza, with the intention of opening the capital to a minority shareholder in the path towards the repurchase of full voting rights on the 30% share in the bank. The green light from the ECB is expected by the beginning of the year, and in the meantime, according to rumours, Bankitalia has requested technical additions to unblock the process. It is expected that the dossier may closei by the end of January 2024.

After the meetings of Fininvest last November 30th, which redefined governance and balance in the holding among Silvio Berlusconi's heirs, the Board of Directors resolved on verifying the integrity requirements of the newly appointed directors Eleonora Berlusconi and Michele Carpinelli, as required by the regulation due to the participation in the capital of Banca Mediolanum. Once notified, the green light from the authorities should activate the process of “unfreezing” that 20% stake in Fininvest which had been sterilized since 2014.

Furthermore, the game involving MediaforEurope is equally delicate. The group led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi awaits the green light from the Competition Authority Austrian company for the growth of Mfe up to almost 30% in Prosiebensat. It is expected that, once the authorization has been obtained, Mfe will convert a small package of derivatives into the capital of the German group, bringing the stake just below the takeover threshold of 30% of the capital. The completion of the operation in Spain with the merger of Mediaset España has strengthened the group's focus on Germany, which represents the first European market for advertising. With a billion available for the MeA, Germany is central to the e projectinternational expansion of the group.

Meanwhile, the real estate plan involves the sale of Silvio Berlusconi's large properties, such as the residence of Macherio purchased by Barbara Berlusconi and the Campari villa in Lesa destined for Marinto. Arcore would also be included outside the transfer plan. Fininvest's overall strategy envisages international development for Mondadori and new minority shareholders for Monza Calcio, with whom discussions are underway.

