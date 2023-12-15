Since September and with the sale of Vodafone to Zegona, the truth is that there are several crossroads that could be resolved before the end of the year. We are on the verge of 2024 and Finetwork wants to close both a bank loan of between 60 and 70 million eurossuch as the sale of its fiber optic network.

And this is not all, since on the table of the Alicante operator there is also the negotiation to renew your wholesale supplier Internet and mobile coverage. Therefore, in the coming days or weeks, we could talk about the operator changing the Vodafone network for that of another operator.

Bank loan and the sale of your network

Looking ahead to 2024, Finetwork seeks to close a financial loan of between 60 and 70 million to begin its growth stage as a complete mobile operator. And to obtain the rest of the financing, the Alicante operator also wants to sell its own fiber optic network. In this case, it has about 115,000 network accesses, all of them located in different locations in Levante and Toledo.

Although not many details are known about the possibilities and approximate times in which the operation is expected to close, the sale could be closed between 10 and 30 million euros. And Finetwork's supposed idea is to close these two points in the next two weeks, making this movement official before the end of the year or at the beginning of 2024.

It must be taken into account that this same thing was discussed last September. Month in which Finetwork negotiations could have begun to start the sale of your fiber network in Spain. And all with the aim of being a complete MVNO, without having its own network and taking advantage of the excessive wholesale supply that exists. Hence, they are negotiating with different operators the next agreement to replace Vodafone as a supplier or maintain with the red operator.

On the other hand, being a complete mobile operator, it will have its own switching network and will be able to directly move traffic from it, that is, issue SIM cards, have its own numbering, manage its roaming and portability. All this represents an important change, since it would be able to position itself at the level of Digi and Avatel, two operators that are direct competitors of the Alicante operator. Although, this step would become effective during the second quarter of 2024.

New wholesale contract

Since the beginning of Finetwork, the operator has been using the infrastructure of fixed and mobile network from Vodafone. Even before the sale of the red operator to Zegona became known, a renewal of the wholesale agreement was on the verge of closing. However, everything changed from that moment.

At that moment, they began to negotiate again with Vodafone (Zegona) and also with other large companies, such as Telefónica and Orange. The contract with the red operator ends in 2024 and Finetwork already assured in mid-November that all options were open: “There are other operators who have realized the potential of having us,” Óscar Vilda, CEO of Finetwork.

And although they are happy with Vodafone, there are several cards on the table which could mean an important change starting next year. Therefore, in the coming weeks it remains to be seen how these negotiations on various sides end and whether they finally bet on the red operator or another telephone company.