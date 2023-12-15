One of DC fans' favorite actors to be Green Arrow has confirmed that he was offered the role

A fan favorite to bring to life Green Arrow confirmed that he had the opportunity to interpret it.

Charlie Hunnam como Green Arrow

During a press event related to Rebel Moon, Charlie Hunnam revealed to Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com who approached him to offer him the opportunity to be Oliver Queen, but he was not interested in the proposal. Furthermore, the actor clarifies that he never spoke to Zack Snyder about the subject.

“I never talked to Zack about it. Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits who brought the idea to me and thought it would be tremendously exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I didn't share their enthusiasm. I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at a photo and thought, 'I'm not sure green is my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I thought of an image: 'Thank you, I'm not interested.'”

Although Hunnam is a very interesting choice to be Oliver Queen, the actor himself has already made it clear that the character does not attract his attention. Therefore, the dream of seeing him as the DC superhero will probably never come true.