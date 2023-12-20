The Federal Labor Law establishes in article 87 that workers must receive the bonus before December 20 of each year. This payment must be equivalent to at least 15 days of salary, based on the total amount of salaries received during the previous year.

This is a labor benefit that is granted to workers as an additional bonus to their regular salary. This practice is common in many countries and is usually associated with the Christmas season.

According to article 87, in the case of non-compliance with this provision, a fine of 18,260 and 35,200 pesos will be imposed.

This measure seeks to guarantee respect for fundamental labor rights, ensuring that workers receive adequate recognition for their dedication and effort during the work period.

