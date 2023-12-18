Here we bring you the complete list! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about exclusive legendary Pokémon. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Exclusive legendaries in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It seems that we finally know how these legendary version exclusives work. This is what was shared by Serebii:

After having overcome Area Zero and returning to Blueberry Academy, we are informed that there is a man in a suit at the entrance and wants to talk to you. Is about Cookie: If you complete 10 Blueberry Missions or 1 Group Mission, it will give you a snack for a random Legendary Pokémon. With that, he'll give you a clue about their location and send you to find them. Three Pokémon are exclusive to the group missionswhile both versions will have Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Kubfu as individual single player missions. Articuno, Zappos, Moltres and Kubfu are not exclusive to the different versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. You can only get 13 legendaries through single-player quests – to get the others, you must do quests in multiplayer. You can also get exclusives for the other version by doing multiplayer missions with someone who has that version. You can see them distributed in this table:

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

