Kerim is the new character that is revolutionizing Original Sin and has come into Yildiz's life with a bang. Let's find out everything about his actor!

Born in Istanbul, December 8, 1987. Gökhan Alkan is an outstanding multifaceted artist, he masters the arts: music, poetry and theater. His evolution as an actor has allowed him to gain great popularity among the Turkish public. He has more than 3 million followers on his social networks.

From his first forays into the artistic world during high school to founding his own theater after graduating from Kocaeli University, his career has been outstanding. His professional debut originated in theater and since 2011 he has participated in various television projects.

In 2013, leading roles began to knock on her door. Her artistic maturity has allowed her to receive several awards: APAN Star Awards, a Golden Butterfly Awards, a Marie Clarie Magazine and a 20th Hürriyet Awards.

Alkan is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and has taken advantage of this condition to concentrate and devote all his energy to his work.

He is a lover of travel, nature and animals… Especially horses!

He has 3.2 million followers on social networks, so each of his publications has many likes. He is quite an influencer as well as an actor!

Gökhan Alkan es Kerim

Kerim Incesu, backed by an impressive resume, has made his entry into Original Sin. After meeting Sahika at a dinner, Kaya's sister sees in him the potential to revitalize the Argun company. She becomes interested in Yildiz from the first moment and brings his partner Mert, another expert in financial coups. What are his intentions?

What will happen to his bond with Yildiz? Kerim flirts with her regularly. Is it part of her plan or could it be a real feeling? Can this feeling lead to her plan failing?

His participation in Wounded Heart, a Nova series

Alkan is the protagonist, he gives his name to Ferit Sancakzade. His role in the series is that of a wealthy, noble and confident young man. The betrayal of his girlfriend and his best friend will open an abyss in his life from which he will only emerge thanks to Ayse's help. When he falls in love with her, he will defend her love to whoever he is.

His relationship with Nesrin Javadzadeh

The actor was a partner of Nesrin Javadzadeh, the actress whose name is Sahika in the series. Their relationship lasted about two years. They confirmed their romance through their social networks. However, it seems that love lasted only until 2021, the year in which the actress deleted all publications with Gökhan Alkan from her Instagram account. The plot of their characters will be closely related in Original Sin. What will happen between them?

–