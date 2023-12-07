At dawn the operation renamed “Cyrano” and conducted by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office began

According to what was reported by Ansa, the financial police were this morning at the Hellas Verona headquarters as part of an investigation into sponsorships obtained through false invoices issued by a “paper company” based in Modena and entered in the balance sheet to reduce costs. The investigation renamed “Operation Cyrano” – directed by the Reggio Emilia Prosecutor’s Office and conducted by the financial police and state police – sees 26 people investigated in various capacities and 22 companies involved, including three sports ones. According to what has been ascertained by the investigators, this is an alleged huge tax fraud worth over 10 million euros.

And among those under investigation, in fact, there is also the owner of Hellas Maurizio Setti. At dawn the raid was launched by the financial police and the state police who are conducting the investigations, including in the headquarters of the Verona club. Here the investigators delivered the notice of investigation to Setti. The yellow-blue club, however, denies “searches” and reiterates that the investigation concerns “a third-party company”.