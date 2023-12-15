The final verdicts of the Conference League: who goes up and who goes down

Francesco Calvi

14 December 2023 (modified 15 December 2023 | 00:45) – MILAN

Fenerbahçe flew thanks to a brace from Dzeko, while Aston Villa equalized with a goal from Zaniolo. In the last round of the Conference League group stage, the Turks, led by the former Inter striker, won 4-0 against Spartak Trnava and took first place in group H. The Italian full-back, starter, also scored with the Villains, who draw with HSK Zrinjski Mostar but remain at the top of group E. Legia Warsaw and Ludogorets fly to the round of 32 (AZ and Nordsjaelland remain out), while Aberdeen and Genk achieve success but remain stuck in third place . Ok Lille and Paok, winners and leaders of groups A and G. In the matches at 9pm, Bruges (first in group D) beat Bodo (second). Maccabi Tel Aviv does the same with Gent in group B.

group a: three penalties launch lille

Lille and Slovan Bratislava were already certain of progressing to the next round. The Slovaks aimed to steal first place from Fonseca, however the match against Olimpija Ljubljana proved to be more difficult than expected. In group A, the French – who started the Italian goalkeeper Mannone – needed three penalties (converted by Yazici in the 29th minute, Angel Gomes in the 86th minute and Zhegrova in the 89th minute) to beat Klaksvik. With 14 points in the standings, les Dogues secure a pass for the round of 16. Kucka and his teammates, however, had to settle for second place. Olimpija Ljubljana won 2-1 in Slovakia: in the 17th minute Pedro Lucas opened the scoring with a diagonal shot, in the 27th minute Blackman restored the balance by taking advantage of an imprecise clearance from an opposing defender. At the start of the second half Borjan left Slovan with ten men and, within four minutes, Pedro Lucas put the guests back ahead. The match ends 1-2, but it's not enough for Olimpija to prolong its European adventure. Lille 14 Slovan Bratislava 10 Olimpija Ljubljana 6 Klaksvik 4

group b: zahavi on shields

Victory in the direct clash and first place in the group. It's an evening worth remembering for Eran Zahavi's Maccabi Tel Aviv, the former Palermo striker who, at 36 years old, continues to score in bursts. Playing against Gent, the Israelis put the game on ice in just 24 minutes: Kanichowsky opened the ball with a tap-in after the post hit by a teammate, then gave Zahavi the assist to make it 2-0. A long range shot from De Sart puts the Belgians back in the game, but in the 61st minute Zahavi closes the score to make it 3-1. Maccabi thus overtakes Gent, who slips into second place and will have to progress from the round of 32. In the other match of group B, Zorya won 4-0 against Breidablik (goals from Guerrero, Muminovic, Micin and Horbach). Maccabi Tel Aviv 15 Gent 13 Zorya 7 Breidablik 0

group c: dynamo company

In the end, Dinamo Zagreb did it. After a complicated group, with just 6 points won in 5 games, Petkovic and his teammates won the last match against Ballkani 3-0. Driven by the former Bologna striker (two goals, one from a tap-in and the other from a penalty, after the 1-0 scored by Peric), the Croatians reach second place in the standings, +4 on the Kosovars and the Kazakhs from Astana. In the other match of the group, Viktoria Plzen won 3-0 against Astana and went up to full points. The Czechs' goals all came in the second half: Vlkanova opened the ball in the 58th minute by kicking on goal after a good feint in the area, Rebolledo made the result safe with a brace at the end. Viktoria Plzen 18 Dinamo Zagreb 9 Astana 4 Ballkani 4

group d: victories for bruges and besiktas

In group D Bruges and Bodo Glimt compete for first place in the standings. In Belgium the direct clash between the teams led by Deila and Knutsen takes place, with the hosts who, already +3 behind the Norwegians, start with a decided advantage. The superiority of Skov Olsen and co also emerges during the match, because Brugge wins 3-1 and always maintains control of the match. In the 26th minute the 18-year-old Nusa made it 1-0 with a shot from a tight angle. Bodo equalized in the 57th minute with a penalty from Pellegrino, but a minute later Igor Thiago put the Belgians back ahead. The icing on the cake came in the 89th minute with Mechele, who scored following a corner. Lugano and Besiktas also compete in the same group. The Turks win 2-0 in Switzerland (own goal by Hajrizi, then goal by Terzi late on), but their first success in this Conference coincides with the last European match of their season. Bruges 16 Bodo Glimt 10 Besiktas 4 Lugano 4

group e: ZANIOLO'S FIRST SIGNATURE

After Zaniolo's 1-0, Aston Villa were caught again by HSK Zrinjski, but still remained at the top of group E. Arithmetically qualified for two weeks, the English flew to Slovakia and fielded numerous reserves: Dibu Martinez, Watkins and McGinn start from the bench, while the Italian is a starter together with the young Ramsey and Duran. The match is devoid of emotion and, to break the mould, McGinn's imagination is needed: the winger enters the field in the 58th minute and, three minutes later, serves Zaniolo with the cross to make it 1-0. The Villains' lead held until the 87th minute: the 24-year-old Malekinusic equalized the score with a curling shot from distance, which however had no impact on the qualification issue. Emery's team remains first, with 13 points, +1 from Legia Warsaw who beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0. Despite the Dutch's intense ball possession, in the first half the Poles scored with a header from Yuri Ribeiro. Immediately after the break, AZ were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Martins Indi: for Legia the match went downhill and, in the 81st minute, Kramer sealed the final second with a header. Aston Villa 13 Legia Warsaw 12 AZ Alkmaar 6 HSK Zrinjski Mostar 4

group f: ALL USELESS FOR THE GENK

In the same group as Fiorentina, Genk bid farewell to Europe with an excellent performance. Against Cukaricki – bottom of the group, with zero points and -14 goal difference -, the Belgians achieved a 2-0 success, scoring one goal in each half. After Paintsil's error from the spot in the 9th minute, Heynen opened the scoring with a great shot from distance, which ended up in seven. After half an hour Galarza leaves the Belgians with ten men, but the technical gap is enormous and the numerical inferiority is not felt. In fact, in the 57th minute, Paintsil made amends by making it 2-0: following a pass from El Khannouss, the Ghanaian sprinted deep, dribbled past the opposing goalkeeper and closed the score. Fiorentina 12 Ferencvaros 10 Genk 9 Cukaricki 0

GROUP G: EINTRACHT FALLS WITHOUT HURTING HIMSELF

—

Paok and Eintracht are already qualified, but they face the last match of the group stage with a markedly different approach. The Greeks – who field old Serie A acquaintances Troost-Ekong and Meité – host HJK Helsinki: the Poles take the lead after 6 minutes, Paok wakes up after half an hour and then spreads in the second half. In the 37th minute Ozdoev made it 1-1, in the second half Konsantelias and Michailidis (helped by Toivio's clear deflection) completed the turnaround with close-range shots. Murg also made it 4-1 in the 85th minute, before the 4-2 from a penalty by former Chievo player Perparim Hetemaj. Paok remains first with 16 points, +7 from Eintracht who lost 2-0 to Aberdeen. The Scots' first goal was scored by Duk in the 41st minute. In the second half, Eintracht wasted numerous opportunities and in the end, in the 74th minute, they conceded the definitive 2-0 from the newly introduced Sokler, who did well to beat Grahl with a lob. Paok 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 Aberdeen 6 HJK Helsinki 2

GROUP H: SUPER DZEKO, VALANGA FENER

—

The surprise of the day comes from group H, where Nordsjaelland starts the last match of the group stage as first in the standings and ends up finding themselves… out of the cups. Decisive, in this sense, is the 1-0 defeat at Ludogorets, who celebrate qualification for the play-offs thanks to a splendid long-range goal scored by captain Piotrowski in the 79th minute. In first place in the standings, however, is Dzeko's Fenerbahçe, who returns to the starting lineup against Spartak Trnava, in a fundamental match from a qualifying perspective. The former Inter striker does not disappoint expectations: after Kadioglu's 1-0 in the first half, the Turks spread in the second, thanks to goals from Tadic (scored from a penalty) and Edin (a brace, with two touches from close range). Fenerbahçe 12 Ludogorets 12 Nordsjaelland 10 Spartak Trnava 1

