WhatsApp users now have an easier way to send images or videos in original quality. For a long time we have had to resort to tricks that, while they fulfill their function perfectly, require additional steps and are not completely intuitive, which can be uncomfortable, especially when we are in a hurry.

Yes, we know. Messaging applications are not the ideal option for sending multimedia content if what matters to us is quality, although Meta has been working to improve, little by little, this weak point of its application on both iPhone and Android. In August, WhatsApp was updated to allow sending images in HD. Now, he has gone a step further.

WhatsApp now allows you to send images in original quality

After months of beta testing, WhatsApp has begun the rollout of the new menu sending documents. You may be wondering what documents have to do with sending images and videos in original quality. The answer is that it is the alternative that WhatsApp offers us so that our content does not lose quality.

This means that we will have two ways to send multimedia content. On the one hand, the classic way, which is to select them from the Gallery of our phone. Here, precisely, the maximum quality available will be “HD”. That is, WhatsApp will send an image acceptable to the needs of many users, but with a quality and resolution cut.

The other alternative, which is what interests us in this article, is to send the images or videos as documents. As we say, although this was already possible with tricks, now we have a more intuitive and official alternative. The novelty, however, does have a limitation: “original files” of up to 2 GB. Let’s see how it works.

How to send images without losing quality on Android?





Open WhatsApp Enter the recipient’s chat Click on the paperclip icon to the right of the message box. Choose Document. Click on Select from gallery (if this option does not appear, it means that the news has not yet reached your phone). Select the image you want and click on the send button.

How to send images without losing quality on iPhone?





Open WhatsApp. Enter the recipient’s chat. Click on the + icon. Choose Document. Click on Select Photo or Video (if this option does not appear, it means that the news has not yet reached your phone). Select the image you want and click on the send button.

Advantages and disadvantages of sending images or videos as a file on WhatsApp





The preview is lost when sending images or videos as a file on WhatsApp

Sending images and videos as a file on WhatsApp is an advantage when it comes to not losing quality, but there are also disadvantages. Both the sender and the receiver of the message They will not be able to see previews of them in the chat window. Instead, they will be greeted with the file name followed by the extension. Something like “IMG_3365.JPEG”.

As often happens when a new functionality or feature appears on the scene, its deployment is not immediate. In this sense, it may take weeks for the ability to send images or videos as a file in original quality to your iOS or Android device to become available. You have to be patient and keep the application updated.

Images: WhatsApp

