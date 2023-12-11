Producer Naoki Yoshida stated that the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI will require the presence of an SSD. “Details (of the PC version) will be announced soon, however I would like you to prepare to use an SSD,” Yoshi-P said in an interview with Famitsu Notebooks (and translated by PCGamesN). “Even if we did our best to optimize the load on the GPU, in Final Fantasy XVI, a game where loading speed is paramount, the HDD would be agony.”

Yoshida says the team will do its best to optimize the game across as many configurations as possible, however the hardware barrier represented by a mechanical hard disk would be insurmountable. In any case, the official requirements will be announced soon. In the meantime, the producer has made it known that there are no plans regarding the development of sequel or spin-off of Final Fantasy XVI.

