The night of The Game Awards 2023 lived up to the event that it organizes annually Geoff Keighley. There was room for surprises and one of them was the announcement of DLC for Final Fantasy XVI…and its stealth launch!

As I had anticipated, Square Enix had plans to work on more content for Final Fantasy XVI and we didn’t have to wait long to find out what kind of experiences the company wanted to offer.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Final Fantasy XVI’s first DLC is now available

One of the appearances that Square Enix made at the event was to reveal the 2 DLC with which he will expand the history of Enlightenment: Echoes of the Fallen y The Rising Tide.

According to the first details, these are 2 new chapters that players will be able to acquire through the Expansion Pass at a discount price.

The second will debut until spring 2024but the first one surprisingly It is now available!.

You can watch the reveal trailer below.

Are you ready to discover more secrets of Valisthea with the Final Fantasy XVI DLC? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to The Game Awards by visiting this page.

Related video: Games that DESERVED TO WIN Game of the Year

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News