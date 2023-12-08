The Rising Tide is also presented, which will offer the confrontation between Clive and Leviathan.

Final Fantasy XVI will be expanded with paid DLCs

Join the conversation

Square Enix has appeared at The Game Awards 2023 to present the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth theme song in a music trailer. However, the surprise came later when Final Fantasy XVI has also entered the scene for present its two expansions in developmentanticipated for months after the great reception of the title at its premiere last summer.

Final Fantasy XVI expands today with Echoes of the Fallen, a new story content set before the final battle. On the other hand, The Rising Tidea second DLC, will arrive in spring 2024. Although the titles can be purchased separately, an expansion pass containing both can be purchased at a special discount.

Echoes of the Fallen will offer a completely new story with battles, weapons, accessories, new levels and more. Everything will start when strange dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious merchants, leading them to a long-abandoned fallen tower known as the Sagespire.

For its part, The Rising Tide will include new challenges such as confrontation between Clive and Leviathan, the legendary Eikon. At the moment, Final Fantasy XVI remains exclusive to PlayStation 5 as there is no news about the PC version.

Join the conversation