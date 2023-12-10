One of the games that had the most to talk about in 2023 was, without a doubt, Final Fantasy XVI. While some fans hated it for straying from the series’ roots, others loved it for its revamped combat system and mature narrative. In any case, the DLC that is on the way could be the last we see of this installment.

Following the title’s release this year, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the studio was considering expanding the story and other elements with downloadable content. Said and done, during The Game Awards 2023 2 new DLCs were announced: Echoes of the Fallen y The Rising Tide.

The first additional content is already available, while the second will debut at some point in the spring 2024. Beyond these new episodes of history, will we revisit Enlightenment? It is best to moderate expectations to avoid disappointment.

Video: Review – Final Fantasy XVI

Will Final Fantasy XVI have a sequel or spin-off? This is what Naoki Yoshida says

In a recent interview with the Japanese media Famtsu, the producer Naoki Yoshida spoke about various topics related to the ambitious action JRPG of Square Enix. There, he talked about the possibility of continuing the story in a hypothetical second part o one spin-off de Final Fantasy XVI.

Unfortunately, the creative shared some discouraging news that will undoubtedly disappoint fans. Specifically, he believes that it is difficult for there to be a continuation of the story of Clive Rosfield beyond the already confirmed downloadable content, as it indicates that the main team that worked on the title abandoned the project.

“The FFXVI development team has been disbanded, except for the core DLC group. But at least we don’t expect to make a sequel or spin-off of FFXVI. This time, we accumulated a lot of knowledge. Instead of sticking with a title forever, I’d like to use that knowledge to consider new challenges, such as next title“, he highlighted Yoshi-P.

Will Final Fantasy XVI have a sequel? The best thing will be not to get excited

Although this news will be disappointing for those who were hoping to learn more about the characters and world of this new iteration of the role-playing franchise, the Japanese producer left the door open for a possible continuation of some kind.

“However, if you ask me if there will be anything related to FFXVI in the future, I don’t know. “I don’t know what will happen, so I won’t say anything explicitly,” Naoki Yoshida said with a laugh.

The release of Final Fantasy XVI was mired in controversy. Beyond the quality of the final product, a large part of the conversation revolved around business performance. Although the title sold million units In its first days on the market, it was unable to meet Square Enix’s most demanding expectations.

But tell us, would you like to see more of this title? Let us read you in the comments.

Final Fantasy XVI is available for PlayStation 5, with an imminent release for PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

Related video: Nobody wins if PlayStation buys Square Enix

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente