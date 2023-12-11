In a recent interview published in the columns of Famitsuproducer Naoki Yoshida stated that there are no plans to make a sequel or spin-off to Final Fantasy XVI.

Yoshi-P made it known that the development team was disbandedexcept for a small group assigned to work on the Echoes of the Fallen DLC (already available for a few days) and The Rising Tide, due out next spring. However, even though there is nothing planned, Yoshida has not categorically and definitively ruled out the idea of ​​returning to Valisthea: “I don’t know if there will ever be anything related to Final Fantasy XVI,” declared the producer. “Since I don’t know what will happen, I prefer not to say anything concrete.”

