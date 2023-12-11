In a recent interview published in the columns of Famitsuproducer Naoki Yoshida stated that there are no plans to make a sequel or spin-off to Final Fantasy XVI.
Yoshi-P made it known that the development team was disbandedexcept for a small group assigned to work on the Echoes of the Fallen DLC (already available for a few days) and The Rising Tide, due out next spring. However, even though there is nothing planned, Yoshida has not categorically and definitively ruled out the idea of returning to Valisthea: “I don’t know if there will ever be anything related to Final Fantasy XVI,” declared the producer. “Since I don’t know what will happen, I prefer not to say anything concrete.”
