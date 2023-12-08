Durante i The Game Awards 2023, Square Enix presented a new trailer that showed off the two paid DLCs for Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5. The first DLC, titled “Echoes of the Fallen”, is now available. The release of the second additional content, entitled “The Rising Tide”, is scheduled for spring 2024, therefore very soon.

“Echoes of the Fallen” includes a new story, fighting, weapons, accessories, a higher level cap, and much more. The adventure begins before the final battle of the base game, when strange dark crystals begin circulating on the black market. Players will accompany Clive and company on their investigation, which will lead them to encounter a group of suspicious merchants and reach the Sage’s Spire, a long-abandoned tower where terrible secrets lurk.

Previous article

Microsoft and Kojima Productions present l’horror OD