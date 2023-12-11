The game producer explains if Creative Business Unit III is already working on continuing Clive’s story.

Square Enix finally released Final Fantasy XVI last June 2023. Both critics and players welcomed the first action RPG installment of the sagapresented through a linear tracking story through a world with semi-open areas and some linear sections in which secondary content is also found.

Developed as a complete game with a closed ending and without major gaps in its story, learning from past mistakes, the initial success of the title led the company to prepare paid DLCshaving now released Echoes of the Fallen, its first expansion that will be followed by a second in spring 2024. However, There are already those who wonder about the continuity of the title.

Producer Naoki Yoshida has had to confess that Final Fantasy XVI is unlikely to have a sequel. When asked about this by Famitsu, Yoshida confessed that “the development team has been disbanded apart from the main DLC team, so At least we don’t expect to make a sequel or a spin-off“.

While it is true that the team learned a lot when creating Valisthea, you are choosing to develop “the next title or consider a new challenge” instead of adding a new story to the one known in Final Fantasy XVI. However, Yoshida does not completely rule out the possibility. “If you ask me if there will be anything related in the future, I don’t know. Since I don’t know what will happen, I prefer not to say anything definitive.” Likewise, it is not certain whether there will be a third DLC.

While is true that Final Fantasy XVI has just added a DLC with a completely new story with battles, weapons, accessories, new levels and more, its second expansion will be longer and will include new challenges such as the confrontation between Clive and Leviathan, the legendary Eikon. Now that its exclusivity on PS5 comes to an end, the game will be able to reach additional platforms that could increase your sales considerably.

Despite this, it seems more likely that Creative Business Unit III will be working on a new game other than Final Fantasy XVI-2although it should not be the seventeenth main installment of the saga either.

