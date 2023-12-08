A trailer was presented on the stage of The Game Awards 2023 which reveals two DLCs arriving for Final Fantasy XVI. The two contents will be called Echoes of the Fallen e The Rising Tide. The first is available now, the second will arrive during spring 2024.

Set before the final battle of the game, these two DLCs seem to focus on missions related to a Eikon fallenwhich from the trailer appears to be Leviathan.

Among the creatures in addition, the new DLC will also allow you to meet the Tonberry, the iconic creature of the series.

Yoshida explained: “We saw so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy 16 players. But one thing that stood out particularly clearly was the fact that people wanted to see more of the story of Valisthea and her personages. For this reason the development team has started working on two paid downloadable contents.”